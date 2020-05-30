Concordia Research Station, Antartica SEE MORE

At over 10,000 feet above sea level, with winter temperatures falling below -112 degrees, and four months out of the year in complete darkness, the Concordia Research Station sits at such an extreme environment, the European Space Agency uses it as a means to prepare for interstellar travel. The station can house up to 16 crew members who are completely isolated for up to a year. While stationed, the crew performs research in glaciology, and meteorology, but with the overall goal of studying the effects of isolation, darkness, and altitude-induced hypobaric hypoxia—similar conditions astronauts will encounter during space exploration.

