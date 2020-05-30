Giles Weather Station, Western Australia SEE MORE

One of the last staffed weather stations remaining on mainland Australia, the Giles Weather Station is a 480-some-miles drive southwest of the Northern Territory town of Alice Springs. It is on the edge of the Gibson Desert and well within the Australian Outback. The station, established in 1956, used to take weeks to reach, and early on was crewed by a rotating team that included cooks and technicians. These days the station’s crew are rotated every six months in sets of three (not accounting for any resident dingoes), and for travelers of Western Australia, Giles has become somewhat of a roadside tourist stop. Each morning at 8:45 Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) they carry out the station’s principal duty by launching a weather balloon for daily observations.

