Six months perched atop a 450-acre island off the southern coast of Tasmania that receives four feet of annual rainfall and where 50 knot winds are the daily norm: That is the life for the lighthouse keepers of Maatsuyker Island, who are dropped off by helicopter with a haulnet of gear to keep watch over the Southern Ocean at Australia’s southernmost lighthouse. It’s a volunteer position couples line up to apply for—though they are paid a small stipend to record twice daily weather observations for the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. If you want to get a good idea of what this stint living among seals and waiting for the sun to peek out is like, past keepers Jesse Siebler and Taylor Stevens blogged their experience.

