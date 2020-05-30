Sirius Sled Patrol, Greenland SEE MORE

Just how does the Royal Danish Navy patrol 1,300 miles of Arctic coastline in northeast Greenland through the winter months? That would be the Sirius Sled Patrol, a 12-person unit of the Joint Arctic Command, formed after World War II, who set out in teams of two with a pack of sled dogs to keep watch on the region that also makes up Northeast Greenland National Park, the largest national park in the world. A short summer provides some reprieve, when the unit can patrol the coast by boat. But each August a naval ship delivers over 300 tons of supplies, signaling the nearing of winter and an upcoming eight months of sled patrol through the frozen landscape.

