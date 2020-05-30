Winter Caretaker, Yellowstone National Park SEE MORE

Yellowstone in winter is a desolate place. Snow starts to arrive in November, and almost all of the roadways through the park are closed for the season, drastically reducing the 4 million yearly visitors to just a few. Though with 150 inches of average annual snowfall at lower elevations alone, someone has to stay back and keep the roofs of 100 park buildings clear to prevent them from caving. This job isn’t open for applicants however, it has been held by one person, Steve Fuller, since 1973.

