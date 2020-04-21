5 Simple Things You Can Do for the Planet on Earth Day

In our humble opinion, April 22 marks the most important day of the year: Earth Day.

In 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day to address environmental crises and establish new laws to regulate emissions in an effort to protect the planet. Twenty million Americans demonstrated across the nation and, as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was established.

Currently, Earth Day is the largest secular holiday in the world and is celebrated by over a billion people in 192 countries.

In honor of this special day, we’ve rounded up five simple things you can do to help the planet, on Earth Day (and every day).