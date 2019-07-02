5 Things Every Roadlife Hopeful Should Know Before Diving Into It





It was the mid-1990s when Zack Smith and I left our housekeeping jobs in Yosemite Valley, hit the road and headed south. First, it was a few months in Joshua Tree National Park in California, then Arizona and the Virgin River Gorge, followed by Utah and the crack climbing paradise of Indian Creek. That six-month trip was the first of many to come. Life on the road is a lifestyle, a dream, a way to see the world.

The friends I made during that first trip remain close ones to this day and the trip exposed me to some of the most beautiful places in the country – areas I continue to celebrate and visit whenever possible. These include Colorado’s Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Oregon’s Smith Rock and the amazing boulders found around Boone, North Carolina.

After that first trip where I took the top bunk on Zack’s tan VW bus, I got my own wheels, a third-hand Toyota pickup truck that I scored for $500 because it was covered in graffiti-style spray paint and had a Voltron hood ornament. I spent month after month in that thing, sleeping in the back over a stiff wooden board with my head butted up against a pile of climbing gear.

Then came a baby blue VW camper, which broke down after a few months and I could never get it running again. Later I lived in a 13-foot RV, which I sold off when I (temporarily) gave up the road life.

When I was without a vehicle (which was often), I resided in caves and ditches in the middle of nowhere. Those were the days – living off bean and garlic burritos, running around the desert with friends, and reading paperbacks by Tom Robbins.

Last year, after more than a decade living indoors, I moved into my late grandmother’s hand-me-down compact sedan, which was great for travel (as it was gas efficient and ran forever), and I could easily sleep in it by pulling the rear seats down and putting my legs in the trunk and torso in the back seat. By day my dog rode shotgun and by night he’d snuggle up next to my face. We traveled through Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Washington and British Columbia. Good times.

These days I’m back to living in a house, but I still love a good night out on the road; after 20-ish years of roadlife, I’ve learned a few things.

Make Comfortable Sleeping Arrangements a Priority

Residing in caves is especially tough – each time you roll over, dust gets blown up and you’re stuck inhaling and choking on it before it settles back down again. I learned this over several weeks of “cave life” in Arizona’s tri-state area. Ditches are rough too; as you can imagine, when it rains they fill with water. And be careful where you pitch your tent – once horses trampled my tent to pieces (it wasn’t even mine) when I left it up and unattended.

During those early, uncomfortable trips, all I wanted was a break – a break from the sleepless nights, the incessant wind that blew through the barren desert, and a break from the blazing sun that absolutely cooked my skin day after day.

These days I keep my bivy comfy so I don’t burn out after extended periods. While on the road this past year, I used mini crash pads as bed mats. Since they’re small and stackable, they take up very little room in my car. Each night, I’d simply fold the back seats down, throw my bags in the driver and passenger seats, and climb inside.

I chose the mini pads because they’re soft and indestructible. Inflatable pads pop. Camp-style Ridgerests are too thin. For comfort I brought two pillows, as the bottom one simply leveled out the space, and the top one provided neck support. I slept in a sleeping bag and stuffed the blanket into dead spots to level out the sleeping area.

By day I’d drive with a full car: an 80-pound dog for company, plus stove and fuel, water, food, climbing gear, etc. I’d cook at picnic tables at pullouts, and doze off in small towns such as Crow Agency, Montana.

These days I climb during sunrise and sunset and take siestas during the heat of the day. I find chess and reading passes the time nicely.

Try Your Best to Stay off the Ground

After driving and climbing all day and running around in the desert, nothing beats being able to sit down … off the ground. Resting on a rock or in the dirt in a foldable camp chair gets old quick. Plus, there’s something psychologically uplifting about being elevated. These days I bring something lightweight that keeps me out of the dirt. I’ve been using the Helinox Chair One for many years now as I can set it up anywhere (snow, talus, mud) and can also write articles on it.

Have an Easy-to-Setup-and-Breakdown Kitchen and Bathroom Set

Life on the road isn’t all sunshine and calm skies. It rains and snows, and the wind rips through camp like a hurricane, throwing pebbles in your face. That’s why I keep everything in bins for easy and fast setup and breakdown. This way, crucial items don’t get blown away, which causes litter and other issues (such as losing crucial items).

I keep a dedicated cook set at the ready, and as soon as meals are done the set is cleaned and put away. I keep it simple: A two-burner stove and five-gallon propane tank, frying pan, sauce pan, French press, sponge, scouring pad, dish soap, drying towel. Plus a bowl, a cup, a fork and a spoon. Sometimes I pack an apron, so my already dirty clothes aren’t splattered with bacon grease.

The Organization Maintains Sanity

Camp life gets gross fast. Mice make nests in clothes and they munch on leftovers. They also wreak havoc with your engine by setting up camp around belts and wires. And they poop everywhere and carry disease.

Dirt gets everywhere, too. Trash piles up. By keeping things in dedicated bins or duffels, and by cleaning up after every meal, life is just easier. The organization brings peace of mind, which really goes a long way. After years of travel, I’ve learned I don’t need much: a few changes of clothes, warm layers and bedding, and a few entertaining items to pass the time.

As for a bathroom kit, wag bags, which “traps, encapsulates, deodorizes and breaks down waste,” are crucial for dirtbagging responsibly.

Keep Handy Items Accessible

I don’t like getting trapped in the dark, especially when I pull into a spot for the night. That’s why I drape a headlamp over my gear shifter, so I can quickly find what I need. Sunblock and chapstick goes in the center console; water bottles and a thermos of tea is on the passenger-side floor. Sunglasses and a hat go nearby, as does an umbrella for shade and sudden downpours. I also prepare lunch when cooking breakfast, which saves both money and time and keeps me from getting hungry and crabby. No one likes that.

I find that keeping these routines helps me keep stay focused on the task at hand, and ultimately get the most out of time on the road.

By keeping life clutter-free and comfortable when traveling, you can stay out longer and can get the most out of each day … and that’s the whole point.

