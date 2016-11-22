5 tips on making the most out of the ski bum life





So you’ve decided drop everything and start living life as a ski bum. Congratulations. Welcome to a world of countless powder days, permanent goggle tan lines and dubious financial security.

While you’re probably excited to escape the real world with all of its tedious responsibilities and dress codes and retirement funds, there are a few things you should probably be aware of before moving to your closest mountain town and picking up a season pass.

Ski bum life can be eternally rewarding if you do it right, but if you go into it unprepared it can also eat you alive. So to try to help you out, we’ve assembled five tips to allow you to really reap the full benefit of the ski bum life.

Reader beware: Life as a ski bum is addicting, and once you try it out you might not be able to adapt back into the real world.

Build a financial cushion ahead of time

Mountain towns are known for many things but, generally speaking, being capitals of industry isn’t one of them.

Most of the jobs you’ll be able to find out in a ski town will be of the lift operator/bartender variety, and that’s fine, but they won’t pay you enough to retire early to Monaco. So if you’re considering adopting the ski bum lifestyle, save up some cash.

Sell all that extra stuff you don’t really need to live a bare bones mountain lifestyle. Don’t go out to bars and start packing your lunch everyday before work. And try to set up a gig in the mountain town you’re moving to before you arrive. That always helps.

Be honest about your own skills and limitations

The whole crux of ski bumming is finding a job that allows you the ability to more or less ski everyday. But there’s a great amount of variance in the jobs that do that.

If you don’t really like working with kids, than no, don’t become a ski instructor.

If you don’t want to have to deal with hoity-toity tourists, than instead of getting a job working lift operations, get a job stocking the local supermarket. If you don’t do well around large amounts of drunk people, don’t get a job at a bar. It’s all pretty straight forward.

Learn to love duct tape, peanut butter and lunchmeat

It’s time to do away with all your frivolous comforts.

If you tear your gloves, throw some duct tape on them (or just invest in cheap work gloves).

Any sandwich that costs $12 is beyond your price range, so you’re definitely not eating lunch in the lodge. But a pound of turkey lunchmeat costs about $7 and a 36-ounce jar of peanut butter costs about the same.

Cost cutting at every corner will allow you to have a few extra bucks to buy that girl at the bar a drink or take a ski trip with friends to a new mountain once you start to get a little restless on your home hill.

Make friends with people at the ski shop and other resorts

Part of the beauty of ski towns is the insane amount of bartering that goes on.

If you don’t have your own tuning kit, make friends with the guys at the local ski shop. More often than not they’ll be very willing to tune up your gear for some beer.

If you meet someone at the bar who works lift ops at another resort in the area, go out of your way to be friendly to that person: They might be able to help you with cheap lift tickets.

Remind yourself daily that you’re living the dream

Nothing in life is ever going to be perfect.

So when you’re working your tenth straight day at the bar, or when all those early mornings edging other peoples’ skis at the shop start to add up, take a deep breath, look at the mountains and remind yourself of this one indisputable fact: The worst day on the mountain is better than the best day in an office.

