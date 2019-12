50 Knots Downwinder in Greece

If recent media is anything to base it on, it seems as though Greece has become a downwinding haven. Big winds, big bumps and big fun. Check out this radical video of a paddler getting the downwind run of his life in winds reportedly reaching 50 knots.

in Athens, Greece.

in Greece.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

