6 Epic, Overlooked and Inspiring Adventure Films Now Streaming for Free

1 / 6 SEE FILM

The road trip by which all others would be measured. This documentary follows a group of legendary adventurers including Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins as they set off on a 5,000-mile journey from California to Patagonia in 1968. It’s a trip that would influence the identity of major brands in the outdoor industry, land conservation efforts in South America, and the aspirations of many a dirtbagger since.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!