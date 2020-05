2 / 6 SEE FILM

This Red Bull film follows world champion SUP athlete Casper Steinfath as he makes his second attempt to be the first standup paddler to cross the Skagerrak Strait. Starting from his home coast of Denmark, Steinfath would have to paddle more than 80 miles of open water across this rugged sea to reach the southern shore of Norway.

