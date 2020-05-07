6 Epic, Overlooked and Inspiring Adventure Films Now Streaming for Free

5 / 6 SEE FILM

In 2015 British mountaineer Tom Ballard, son of another legendary mountaineer, Alison Hargreaves, became the first climber to solo the six major north-facing summits of the Alps in a single winter. This award-winning film captures Ballard’s endeavor on and off the mountain. Tragically, Ballard died during a climb of Nanga Parbat in Pakistan in the winter of 2019, and Kottom Films recently posted the 2015 production for all to view in memoriam. The film is more than an insightful look at the individual pursuit, it is a story of a father and son, of family legacy, and reminds us during times like now that we are never truly alone facing the challenge in front of us.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!