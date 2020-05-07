6 Epic, Overlooked and Inspiring Adventure Films Now Streaming for Free

4 / 6 SEE FILM

Unbreakable is a profile look at the type of athletes who run to win the oldest 100-mile trail race, the Western States 100-mile endurance run—an ultramarathon through the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Squaw Valley to Auburn, California. Unbreakable follows four of the world’s finest trail runners, including a then 22-year-old Kilian Jornet, going head-to-head during the 2010 event. The film peers beyond the race itself and into the lives of these elite runners.

