6 of the Biggest and Most Powerful Waterfalls in the World

When Annie Taylor took a wild ride over Niagara Falls in a barrel back in 1901, she was the first in a long line of daredevils to do so—not all of them as successful. (The only thing left of one barrel-rider at the bottom of the falls was a right arm.)

With a vertical drop of more than 188 feet and a volume of water reaching 225,000 cubic feet per second, Niagara Falls probably seemed like the most powerful waterfall in the world at the time, but it’s dwarfed in comparison to some of the world’s raging rapids.

While there’s plenty of debate on which is the most forceful falls out there, one thing’s for sure: Whether you want to take a tumble off (we don’t recommend it) or just take a picture of some of the world’s most powerful waterfalls, get these six spots on your list.

