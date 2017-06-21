6 ways to partake in Go Skateboarding Day





Much like its sibling, International Surfing Day, Go Skateboarding Day (GSD) tends to mark the beginning of summer via a celebration of board riding. Taking place for the last 13 years on June 21, GSD is a day to get outside and skateboard with friends.

With organized events all over the world anywhere there is a skateable surface, there are plenty of ways to get involved and participate in Go Skateboarding Day. Here are six of our favorite ways to do so this year.

1. Help a grom

Sometimes the little kids at the skate park can “get in the way” of the older ones. But it doesn’t have to be like that. If every older skater made it a point to help out a little kid in the park, it’d foster better skate-park etiquette while helping solidify the youth of skating.

2. Clean up your local skate park

I live around the corner from a fairly new skate park and am amazed by how much trash people can leave behind after a day of skating. Yes, the New York City Parks & Recreation Department does a heck of a job keeping parks clean, but just how it’s the responsibility of surfers to keep the beaches clean, it’s the responsibility of skaters to keep parks clean.

3. Fix or create a DIY spot



The DIY spot is the lifeblood of skateboarding. Their creation and continual upkeep takes effort on the part of all skaters who utilize them. So do some repair work yourself or maybe even build that box you’ve always been meaning to.

4. Support your local skate shop

Without your local shop, there is a whole bunch of stuff you wouldn’t have access to. We’re pretty sure they’ll be putting on events for GSD, but make it a point to purchase something from them to help keep the lights on. It’s not cheap operating a skate shop, and without the support of skateboarders, they wouldn’t be able to survive.

5. Attend a Go Skateboarding Day event

As mentioned, just about anywhere there’s pavement, there is a Go Skateboarding Day event. Major urban hubs like Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, New York, Philadelphia and others are the best bets to find yourself rubbing elbows with major pros. Checking out the Go Skateboarding Day Facebook page and Instagram are great ways to find events, as well as the hashtag #GoSkateboardingDay.

6. Skate

The most important thing to do on GSD is to actually get out there and skate.

