’60 Minutes Australia’ talks to Jack Johnson about being an atypical rock star





For surfers who knew of Jack Johnson as a promising young North Shore pro before he became an international rock star, it’s still a little shocking every time we hear him on the radio. Now touring for his seventh studio album (“All the Light Above It Too”), Johnson has sold 25 million records since 2001.

But Johnson is the furthest thing from a typical celebrity musician, as we find out in this “60 Minutes Australia” interview that recently aired.

While on tour, Johnson always takes time to get in the water, the place he — like many other surfers — feels most at home. “Any chance I get if I’m on tour, I’ve got to sneak out,” he tells Peter Stefanovic. “If I get a window and we’re near a coast, I gotta go.”

Leading a humble lifestyle far from that of the stereotypical rock star, Johnson also incorporates pieces of important social movements into his performances — gestures like banning plastics on his tour, taking the debris collected from beaches and filling lanterns with it above the stage or feeding the workers (whom he calls just his family) on tour with the produce grown through his organization, Kokua Hawaii Foundation, that supports local farms in Hawaii.

Johnson’s rise to extreme fame hasn’t changed who he is as a person, and a good portion of that might be attributed to the ocean and his connection with it.

