Most people experience the Norway‘s fjords—steep, ice-carved valleys that stretch like watery arms from land to sea—from the deck of a cruise ship. But, thanks to the newest itineraries from Norway’s innovative, family-owned tourism company 62˚ Nord, travelers can take in the country’s geological marvels on skis, bikes, and behind the wheel of an electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismos. If you time things just right, it’s possible to combine all three while staying at 62˚ Nord’s collection of cushy hotels along the way. I’m here to explore Scandinavia by bike.

It’s the first day of a week-long cycling trip and I quickly learn that when you live in a country carved from glaciers, your idea of flat is slightly skewed. Our “Norwegian flat” warmup ride of nearly 60 miles includes 20 miles of climbing with nearly 2,000 feet of elevation gain. Luckily, the region’s natural scenery is so epic that the uphill slogs miraculously yield more pleasure than pain. Waterfalls become my dangling carrot. Each hairpin turn promises a thundering cascade more spectacular than the next, compelling me onward. The real challenge is keeping my eyes on the road.

Earlier that morning, our group of six was outfitted with top-of-the-line bikes from Norwegian brand Fara. We were gathered at Storfjord—a log-clad, grass-roofed hotel straight out of a Tolkien novel—named for the glacial waters below. Michiel, or “Mich,” our lanky, soft-spoken Dutch guide, led us down the gravel driveway and a support van, driven by Antoine, a boyish Frenchman who doubled as our group photographer, followed. After around 8 miles, we boarded the public ferry to make our first crossing to the town of Sykkylven. That would be the only pedestrian part of our day.