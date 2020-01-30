7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Backcountry Skiing

Wasatch Mountains, Utah

Due to its optimal elevation, moderate climate, extended fall-lines, sparse tree cover, and easy access, Utah’s storied Wasatch Mountains are the ultimate backcountry skiing destination. With trips running from November to June, The Backcountry Pros offer tailor-made ski or split-board tours to the best snow in the area. Whether you prefer powder, steep sections, or simply working on your skills, the private tours throughout Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons near Salt Lake City make for the perfect adventure for diehard couples.

