7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Cave Kayaking Tour

Santa Cruz Island, California

Located off the coast of Santa Barbara, the Channel Islands Adventure Company kayaking tour takes place on Santa Cruz Island, the largest of the Channel Islands. The tour launches from Prisoner’s Harbor, located on the north coast of the island, and navigates through a number of towering sea caves that line the coast. In addition to exploring the caves, participants will paddle atop a bustling kelp forest, alongside breathtaking cliffs, and may even spot fish and mammals who call the protected stretch of Pacific their home. If you and your loved one are looking to dip beneath the surface, tack on a snorkeling tour and explore the lush kelp forests from a different perspective.

