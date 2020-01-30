7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Dog Sledding

Anchorage, Alaska

If you’re looking for a memorable wintertime adventure, Alaska Mushing School offers daytime and evening tours, perfect for couples. Classic rides include a visit to the Iditarod kennel where you’ll first learn about the mushing lifestyle. Then leave the city behind and meander through spruce forest, slide over frozen lakes, and navigate tundra with a professional musher serving as your sled driver. The six-mile tour last approximately 1.5 hours and if you’re lucky, you’ll have the chance to see moose, eagles, fox, and other creatures who call the Alaskan wild home. If you’re looking for an additional thrill, try sledding at night. Traverse the snowy landscape under a star-studded sky—you may even catch a glimpse of the Aurora borealis.

