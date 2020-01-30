7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Free Dive with Sharks

Oahu, Hawaii

Located on Oahu’s famed North Shore, One Ocean offers a daily Pelagic Shark Research Snorkel where guests have the opportunity to get up close to the apex predators without the confines of a cage. Perfect for adventurous couples, the program—based on shark behavioral research and data collection—is a fun way to learn how to safely interact with sharks. On the tour, you’ll snorkel alongside safety divers and biologists while learning the latest on shark biology, physiology, behavior, and body language. Each participant spends 45-60 minutes in the water and typical sightings include sandbar sharks, Galapagos sharks, tiger sharks, and scalloped hammerheads.

