7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Glamping Glory

Yellowstone, Montana

Nothing is more intimate than dozing off under the stars, surrounded by the sounds of nature. Located just outside the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park, Under Canvas offers luxury glamping accommodations against a stunning outdoor backdrop. The camp offers breathtaking views, a secluded location, dining options and a number of outdoor activities. Luxury tents come complete with a king-size bed, private bathroom, fire pit and s’mores, daily housekeeping, and a complimentary breakfast. With three different tent options to choose from, Under Canvas has the perfect setup for every couple.

