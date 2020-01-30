7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

Rappel Down a Waterfall

Saluda, North Carolina

Green River Adventures offers rappelling trips down the Green’s Big Bradley Waterfall. Tailor-made for thrill seekers, the trip begins with a short hike to the falls where participants will practice on a 30-foot face before descending the 200-foot falls. Reviewed by American Mountain Guide Association facilitators, the trip is equal parts safe and fun. If you’re looking to extend the experience, combine your trip with the Waterfall Trek, which includes lunch at the Purple Onion Café and a hike through Cove Creek, where you’ll navigate rope-assisted passages, log crossings, and rock slides, making for a fun-filled day with your loved one.

