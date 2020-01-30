7 Outdoor Experiences to Gift for Valentine’s Day

REI Backpacking Trip

Grand Canyon, Arizona

If you’re looking to take on a multi-day excursion together, REI’s Thunder River Loop backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon may be the perfect bond-forging journey. The four-day trek takes hikers alongside rushing waterfalls and over rocky trails from the North Rim to the Colorado River. The trip is equal parts challenging and rewarding, with steep terrain and jaw-dropping scenery. The guided trip includes meals and gear, so all that’s left for you to do is show up. If you’d prefer to explore the South Rim, REI also offers a four-day trek on the Hermit Rapids Loop.

