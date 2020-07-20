7 Tips for Staying Cool While Camping in the Heat

As your dinner cooks on a crackling beach fire, you watch a set roll in through the fading twilight. Among the coral, the sand is your floor and the stars are your ceiling.

It’s cheap. It’s simple. It’s back to nature. You’re buying local fish, hanging your hammock between two palms, and cracking open your own coconuts. Camping in the tropics… Is there anything more adventurous?

It sounds great. And it certainly can be. But living equatorial al fresco, or even seasonal spots that get scorching, can challenge the best of outdoors folk. Just when you think you’ve beaten the bugs, the heat sneaks up and gets you. And suddenly you’re lying awake for eight straight hours in a sweaty huff as mosquitoes feast on your ripe red skin.

With those horribly uncomfortable situations in mind, here are a few tips for hot-weather camping.