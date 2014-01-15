8 badass adventure women to follow on Instagram





First it was magazines. Then YouTube videos. And now there’s an even quicker way to admire the escapades of pro athletes and adventurers: Instagram. The world’s most popular photo-sharing app doubles as our daily dose of inspiration and there’s a long list of badass adventure women we “like” on a regular basis. From a champion spear fisher who stays fit at the bottom of the sea to a renowned primatologist whose selfies co-star a mirage of exotic animals, here are the women making our latte art photos look pretty lame.

@mancinoroberta

It’s almost unfair how cool Roberta Mancino is. Not only is the international model a total looker, she’s also one of the world’s best skydivers (she holds a world record), BASE jumpers, and wing-suit fliers. She’s performed over 7,000 skydives—including four naked ones.

@carolinegleich

This pro skier has a lot to smile about: she just landed her first magazine cover, starred in Powder magazine’s photo of the year, and climbed some of the highest peaks in Ecuador. But the Salt Lake City native’s good fortune stems from a lot of hard work, as evidenced by photos of the model enrolling in ice-climbing and alpine rescue seminars on a regular basis.

@amandabisk

After missing out on the London Olympics due to chronic fatigue back in 2011, Amanda Bisk was devastated. But the pole vaulter and trained gymnast rallied and repositioned herself as a coach at the Western Australian Institute of Sport—if her seemingly impossible flexibility and daily workouts don’t get you motivated to get sweaty, we’re not sure what will.

@kimi_swimmy

It’s been a big year for this champion spear fisher and free diver. In addition to becoming a Patagonia ambassador, embarking on a whirlwind trip to Africa, and showing off her art at galleries, Kimi Werner consistently uploads pictures of her adventures backpacking, swimming with sharks, and catching her dinner straight from the sea.

@yoga_girl

We wouldn’t mind trading places with Rachel Brathen for a day (or, you know, 365 of them). This yogi and world traveler leads workshops and retreats in Aruba, holding crazy inversion poses on her standup paddleboard and playing in the ocean with her dogs. Not convinced she’s a badass? Just try to hold one of her headstands.

@moore_rachel

Rachel Moore may be a model during the week, but come Friday, she’s traded in heels for a long list of equipment that keeps her busy: spear gun, scuba mask, rock climbing harness, and trail running shoes. Recent posts featured her climbing Mt. Whitney and playing in waterfalls in Costa Rica. In fact, we’re not sure what this well-rounded athlete can’t do, unless it’s sit still.

@highsteph

Steph Davis is well known among rock climbers and BASE jumping enthusiasts as a fearless leader in her sport—and her Instagram account does little to demonstrate otherwise. Follow her for pulse-pounding adventures, sweeping views of her home in Moab, or—if nothing else—cute dog pictures.

@mireyamayor

Known as the “Female Indiana Jones,” this former NFL cheerleader is a TV host, National Geographic explorer, scientist, wife, and mother with no shortage of accomplishments. Among them? Discovering a new species of lemur and taking the wildest selfies around (make sure you look in the background for cameos from silverback gorillas and penguins).

Follow Johnie Gall on Twitter.

Similar stories on GrindTV

10 female athletes to follow at the Winter Olympics

Arouse your wanderlust with “The Wanderers”

Get inspired to take the Great American Road Trip

Tips for living out of your car during a road trip

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!