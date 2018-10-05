91-Year-Old Summits Wyoming’s Devils Tower, Breaks Climbing Record

To celebrate a monumental birthday, why not attempt a monumental feat? That was Bill Weber’s logic, anyway. The 91-year-old just became the oldest known person to summit Devils Tower—which just so happens to be the first United States National Monument as declared by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, according to the National Parks System.

Casper Star Tribune reports: “National Park Magazine had a little squib around February last year that an 87-year-old, the oldest man to climb the Tower, had succeeded,” Weber says. “An 87-year-old? Damn, that’s something I could do, I thought.”

For reference, Devils Tower is a butte that juts more than 800 feet over the Belle Fourche River with an elevation of 1,267 feet. What’s more, the difficulty ranges from 5.7 to 5.13. The spot is renowned for crack climbing—some sections spanning the width of an entire body.

Needless to say, this is a big challenge for any climber, let alone a nonagenarian.

“I said, boys, are you up for one more adventure with the old man? John said, ‘I don’t know, some of your adventures have about killed me,’” he says.

“Anyway, they agreed to come along with me,” Casper Star Tribune reports. “I said, it’s my party, I’ll pick up the tab, I would just like it for the three of us to have one last adventure.”

The three made the journey with the help of some guides. Watch below for more.