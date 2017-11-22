A brief history of the US Olympic snowboard team uniforms





The 2018 Winter Olympics are right around the corner. With the recent unveilings of the Slopestyle course and the new U.S. snowboard team uniforms, winter athletes will be heading to PyeongChang before we know it.

And this will be only the fourth Winter Olympic Games in which snowboarding is an Olympic sport. So we wanted to take a trip down memory lane to see how the U.S. Olympic snowboard team uniforms (which have exclusively been made by Burton each year) have evolved since the mid-00s that eventually brought us to the spacesuit-inspired 2018 uniforms.

2006 Winter Olympics

If you don’t remember what Shaun White was wearing when he took gold at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics in halfpipe and propelled himself to international stardom, we don’t blame you. Harkening a classic baseball uniform with pinstripes and all white, it certainly featured some very mid-00s font as well.

Burton pro rider Keir Dillon told TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING in 2006, “Nothing is more American than baseball, so we went for the retro ball game uniform style mixed with a baggy fit that we’ll all be proud to wear.”

2010 Winter Olympics

Apparently, nothing spoke more true to American style in 2010 in Vancouver than blue jeans and plaid. And who could forget that American flag bandana that Shaun White used to keep that red mop out of his face? Created to be the “anti-uniform,” these digs certainly speak to Americana.

“There’s nothing more American than blue jeans,” Burton’s Creative Director Greg Dasychyn told ESPN in 2010. “And this time around we wanted something that spoke more to snowboarding, a look that speaks more to the sport’s individualism and character, and a look that is popular in the sport right now.”

2014 Winter Olympics

The Sochi Winter Olympics begat a patchwork jacket that oozed a vintage thrift store score. Based off a vintage American quilt the Burton team found, the rest of it stayed pretty neutral with the khaki pants. The big draw was the retro-looking American flag adorned on the left sleeve of the jacket.

2018 Winter Olympics

Based off the classic NASA astronaut suits of yesteryear, the 2018 offering seems extremely fitting. From the colors to fonts to shape of the mittens even, every piece of this uniform gives us the nostalgic feeling of man walking on the moon.

“This is the fourth Olympic uniform that Burton and myself have had the distinct pleasure of working on,” Dacyshyn recently said. “Like the previous three which had a retro inspired influence, the 2018 theme is also a heavy nod to Americana, because its main influence is the iconic suits of the United States’ leading space exploration program.”

