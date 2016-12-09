A double leg amputation didn’t stop Amy Purdy from her snowboarding dreams

Losing both of your legs below the knee might make snowboarding seem impossible.

But while Amy Purdy lay in recovery after contracting bacterial meningitis, the disease the led to a double amputation, all she thought about was getting back on her board.

Since then, she’s become a Paralympian, winning the bronze medal in snowboard cross at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Games, participated in the Amazing Race TV series, and been a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

She’s continued to share her passion for snowboarding with other disabled riders, getting them back on the snow through the organization she founded, Adaptive Action Sports.

Most recently, Amy has been the driving force behind the creation of the first Dew Tour Adaptive Snowboarding competition, featuring 23 of the world’s best adaptive snowboarders. It all goes down at Dew Tour Breckenridge Friday, December 9. Watch it live here.

