



You remember the feeling: sitting in the backseat of your parents’ car, on your way to school, and your mind begins to wander. Your imagination takes over and what you normally view as your neighborhood, your grocery store, your local fire department suddenly turn into a shreddable amusement park.

The North Face recently put together a short edit, titled Imagination, that features a young boy settling into a serious daydream on a drive to school with his folks. He watches in awe as professional skier Tom Wallisch absolutely shreds the suburban streets of Nelson, British Columbia.

Wallisch sends it off of roofs, through peoples’ front yards, jams down the street and jibs everything in his way. The original concept for this edit came from the late Canadian freeskier, JP Auclair.

Needless to say, we can all learn a thing or two from the kid with his head in the clouds, and this is a nice reminder to let your imagination take control every once in awhile … the world suddenly becomes much more entertaining.

