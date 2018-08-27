A Peek Inside Timberleaf’s New Lightweight Teardrop Trailer





Extra-tiny home enthusiasts, listen up: Timberleaf recently released a smaller version of their Classic Teardrop, the Pika Teardrop. With a 54×96-inch frame and 36-inch clear height, the Pika weighs 1025 pounds and is 36 percent smaller than the classic model.

Although it’s got a reduced size, comfort and function are not jeopardized in the Pika: it includes retro-inspired laminate kitchen countertops, six USB power outlets, a galley built around Dometic’s CFX-35W 12v refrigerator, seven LED lights, a double mattress, ventilation fans, additional storage options, a rear hatch with two hydraulic gas props and plenty more.

Timberleaf offers an offroad package (pictured above) that includes Timbren Axleless suspension with a 4″ lift, 33″ BFG All-Terrain tires, electric brakes, rock armor, and Max Coupler articulating hitch.

They also offer an all-road package (pictured below) that is built to tow behind today’s AWD Crossover SUVs, and will go anywhere your car will go.

Between the offroad and All-Road package, the interior is relatively the same. The biggest difference is the ventilation option. The base package includes a 4-speed exhaust fan with manual-opening lid while the upgraded option includes a 10-speed thermostat-controlled fan – with intake, exhaust and a rain sensor.

The Pika Teardrop starts at a baseprice of $11,750.

For more information on the upgrade options, check out to the Pika Upgrade Packages by Timberleaf, and the Pika Teardrop section of Timberlands website for all additional information.

All photos courtesy of Timberleaf.

h/t: Timberleaf

Droplet Is Offering Customers Much More Than Just an Elegant Teardrop Camper

Dispatches: Travels by Teardrop Trailer Through BLM Land

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!