A tribute to Jean da Silva

This story originally appeared on Surfer. Words by Davis Jones.

The surf world grieved for the loss of two respected surfers this weekend. One of them was big-wave surfer Oscar Moncada, who passed away in a deadly car accident in Mexico, along with three other passengers.

The other was 32-year-old Brazilian Jean da Silva, a strong presence on the ‘QS for the last decade. Filmmaker Bruno Zanin released the above tribute for da Silva — a beautiful compilation of freesurf footage, with background commentary in their native Portuguese. Here’s looking up at you, Jean.

