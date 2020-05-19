With weather warming and summer approaching, it’s becoming more and more pleasant to picture life at the beach. From the powdery white sands of the tropics to the rugged cliff-lined stretches of the California coastline, salty air and cool breezes are always a welcome embrace from Mother Nature.

And while overseas travel is still on hold for most, it’s nice to remind ourselves of the wonderful destinations that await us beyond current travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders. The places pictured from across the globe will be poised beautifully, waiting for visitors to return once again. Enjoy the bucket-list beaches that will open soon enough. Dig your toes into the sand and dive deep into the emerald-green waters of some of the most beautiful beaches on Earth.