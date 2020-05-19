Black’s Beach: San Diego, California

Sitting below the bluffs of Torrey Pines in San Diego County, Black’s Beach is arguably one of the best surf spots in the Golden State (and the view from the top is hard to beat). Officially part of Torrey Pines State Beach, this secluded gem of a beach offers wonderful stretches of (often) uncrowded sand, and—on the right day—dishes out world-class waves.

Fun Fact: While the southern end of the beach is jointly owned and managed by the city of San Diego, the northern end is owned and operated by the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and is widely known as a popular nude beach. You’ve been warned.

