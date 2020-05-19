Honokalani Beach: Wai’anapanapa State Park, Maui

Situated in Wai’anapanapa State Park on the picturesque island of Maui, this famous black-sand beach is in a class of its own. The Hawaiian translation of the state park’s name means “glistening fresh water,” which refers to the nearby freshwater streams and crystal-clear pools. Located three miles north of the town of Hana, Honokalani Beach is as serene and pleasant as a beach locale can get. And if you’ve never seen a black-sand beach before, then it’s time to jot it down on the ol’ bucket list.

