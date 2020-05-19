Maldives

What more can anybody say about the Maldives, other than … “whoa.” With turquoise palettes of bathtub-wam water and sugary white-sand beaches, it’s hard not to dream of seeing this place for yourself. A small South Asia island nation (about 620 miles southwest of India), the Republic of Maldives is truly a beautiful place. The territory spread over 115 square miles is also one of the world’s most geographically dispersed sovereign states.

