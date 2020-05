Sihanoukville, Cambodia

This amazing coastal city in Cambodia boasts a huge stretch of almost uninterupted sugary white-sand beaches. As the capital of Sihanoukville Province, this coastal paradise sits at the tip of an elevated peninsula in the southwestern part of the country on the Gulf of Thailand. Feast your eyes on some of the most beautiful water you’ll ever see.

