South Shore, Bermuda

There are few places on the planet that can hold a candle to the gorgeous, secluded coves of the south shore of Bermuda. With its majestic limestone bluffs and pink-colored sand, these are bucket-list beaches. On any given day, finding a hidden beach all to yourself on this unique and wonderful coastline is certainly worth the wait.

