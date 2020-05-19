Trunk Bay: St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

As part of the Virgin Islands National Park, Trunk Bay is truly a gift of nature. The crystal-blue water meeting a white-sand beach is as picturesque as it gets. The serene atmosphere and calming sounds of lapping waves on the shoreline make this a popular attraction among St. John’s visitors. With an awesome underwater trail for snorkeling its reef, Trunk Bay has been a consistent nominee as one of the top beaches on Earth.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!