Much of the big-wave surfing world’s attention is currently on the treacherous Northern California big-wave spot Mavericks, in hopes that the swell and weather will align just right to present contestable conditions for the Mavericks Challenge.

The waiting period for the contest is currently underway and will go through Feb. 28.

On Thursday, the waves were massive but conditions were far from favorable for competition to run. However, some brave souls charged out into freezing water to get a piece of what Mavericks was dishing out.

According to NBC Bay Area, “The Pillar Point Harbor Patrol confirmed a 19-foot Boston Whaler boat with two people onboard overturned while they were watching surfers about 10 a.m. Thursday.”

Some other boaters nearby came to the rescue of the two individuals and they were released shortly after getting checked out by paramedics, reported NBC Bay Area.

“Four boats made the treacherous voyage out to see the beast … three came back,” stated photographer Euan Rannachan in an Instagram post. “That tells you what kinda day it was out there.”

Surfline surf forecaster Kevin Wallis told the SF Gate on Thursday morning that he’d gotten reports that only two waves had been successfully ridden.

“We were expecting a big swell today and it’s exceeding what was expected,” Wallis, told SF Gate. “The reports we’re getting from some of the guys out at Mavericks are that they’re seeing 40-to-60-foot faces.”

There have been a few guys out trying to ride the waves from the reports that I’ve gotten,” Wallis continued. “It’s really big and gnarly.”

A high surf advisory will remain in effect for Northern California beaches until 4 p.m. on Friday, according to SF Gate.

