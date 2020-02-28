A Look at the MPG in Some of Those Older 4WD Adventure Rigs

1960s International Scout

Let’s just preface this by stating that these are going to be hard to come by as they’ve achieved cult status. International stopped making passenger vehicles in the ’80s to focus on commercial buses and trucks. The roots of this company was in agriculture.

The International Harvester Scout was produced from 1961 to 1980. The earlier models actually had a fold-down windshield. Again, this was among the original recreational vehicles, the link between the military 4-wheel drives of the ’40s and the “mom” 4-wheel drives of the ’80s. Yes, they are cool as hell and they get about 16 mpg.

