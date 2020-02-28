A Look at the MPG in Some of Those Older 4WD Adventure Rigs

1970s Jeep Wagoneer

Jeep started our building army vehicles in the ’40s and did a big campaign to push 4-wheel drives for their recreation benefits to the commercial market starting in the late ’60s.

Americans have always loved the idea of adventure and 4-wheel drive vehicles were becoming more popular with consumers. The Wagoneer was a darling among the line and the Quadra-Trac 4×4 system was revolutionary—There was no manual shifting. The Wagoneer, which came later was considered the most extravagant 4WD ever. Expect to get about 13 mpg. By the late ’90s, the Jeep Cherokee Wagoneer got about 15 mpg.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!