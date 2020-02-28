A Look at the MPG in Some of Those Older 4WD Adventure Rigs

1980s Chevy Blazer

Chevy introduced the Blazer in the 1960s as a smaller sport utility vehicle. It had a very cool removable hard top until 1975, which if you can find one, is epic for warm weather and/or desert adventures. A prototype was used as a testbed for a military utility cargo vehicle by the guy who would go on to create the HUMVEE – which later became a hallmark of obnoxiousness in our humble opinion. As far as adventure rigs go, the Blazer is on the better side for gas mileage. The 1985 6-cylinder 4WD Blazer gets 18 mpg, which is about the same as the ’90s models.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!