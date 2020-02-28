Adventure

A Look at the MPG in Some of Those Older 4WD Adventure Rigs

chevy blazer
5
The Chevy BlazerPhoto: Courtesy of Chevy 1 / 5

1980s Chevy Blazer

Chevy introduced the Blazer in the 1960s as a smaller sport utility vehicle. It had a very cool removable hard top until 1975, which if you can find one, is epic for warm weather and/or desert adventures. A prototype was used as a testbed for a military utility cargo vehicle by the guy who would go on to create the HUMVEE – which later became a hallmark of obnoxiousness in our humble opinion. As far as adventure rigs go, the Blazer is on the better side for gas mileage. The 1985 6-cylinder 4WD Blazer gets 18 mpg, which is about the same as the ’90s models.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Adventure