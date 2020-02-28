A Look at the MPG in Some of Those Older 4WD Adventure Rigs

1980s Ford Bronco II

Ford came out with the Bronco in 1965 and it joined the class of big ol’ SUVs of the time. The Bronco II hit roads in 1983, as a two-door compact sport utility vehicle, sharing a lot of components with the Ford Ranger.

By the ’90s, it was mostly replaced by the Explorer, which went back in the direction of larger SUVs. But because the Bronco II was compact, it got decent mileage for its time at 17 mpg. This makes it a good score for the road warrior.

Repairs will likely be affordable too as it shares the engine and chassis with other Bronco years and Ford models. They’ve been known to be solid for exploring Baja. And if you’re stoked on the Bronco, Ford is supposed to bring it back next possibly working on a hybrid, which should offer sweet gas mileage.

