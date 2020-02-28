A Look at the MPG in Some of Those Older 4WD Adventure Rigs

1990s Toyota Tacoma
Let’s face it, a Tacoma is never going to be as cool as a ’66 International Scout, but it is functional. Being as the Tacoma first came out in 1995, it just won’t have that super cool vintage to it, but as a compact—and later mid-sized—pickup, it has a pretty good track record for surf and snow adventures.
The earliest generation’s 2.4-liter four-cylinder actually got 29 mpg. But since we’re talking off-road prowess here, the V6 got 22 mpg, which is better than any of the aforementioned rigs.
