These Badass Bespoke Trips Will Test Your Endurance Like No Other

Hankering for more of an extreme outdoor adventure instead of just backpacking over the weekend or puttering around a campsite next to your car, but don’t quite have the skills to pull off a truly epic trip? We’ve put together four bespoke trips for guys who have some bush-living know-how, but not the intel on the coolest, most remote spots. Of course there are loads of guided adventures available across North America, but we targeted ones that’ll really test your endurance.

From hitting insane whitewater to running across mountain ranges, trekking through caribou-infested wilderness to skiing deep into challenging backcountry, these bespoke trips will push your limits. And if you’re not a real outdoor stud and can’t quite hack a bonkers 100-mile bushwhacking expedition, all of these guided trips offer varying degrees of difficulty so you can choose a level of extremeness that’s comfortable for you.

4 Bespoke Trips to Test Your Endurance Limits

1. Kayak the Amazon

Exploratory kayaker Rocky Contos, who has notched first descents on rivers across Latin America, leads clients into remote gorges. Check out the Upper Amazon trip, a 10-day, Class IV-V paddle through the Andes, full of hot springs and beach camps.

[From $2,600; sierrarios.org]

2. Run Rainier

The Wonderland Trail wraps around Mount Rainier in 100 miles of scenic, rugged singletrack. Run it with Adventure Running Company, which will handle the logistics and shuttle gear. Just be prepared for back-to-back marathon days to knock out the loop.

[$1,195; adventurerunningco.com]

3. Ski Teton Gold

Only experienced backcountry skiers need apply for this mountaineering camp, where you’ll spend three days in Grand Teton National Park learning some of the area’s most coveted lines. Come ready to climb 6,000 feet of vert each day.

[From $950; themountainguides.com]

4. Bushwhack Alaska

Andrew Skurka is an ultralight thru-hiking pioneer who offers outings across wild terrain to vetted clients. His Alaska trips are particularly brutal, with seven days off-trail through the Brooks Range. Expect caribou, plus the occasional bush plane and packraft.

[$2,745; andrewskurka.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!