Adventure Video of the Week: Extreme Sports Athlete Andy Lewis Base Jumps in Moab

Andy Lewis (upper) and JT Holmes come in to land from a B.A.S.E. jump from the tower known as Titan, part of the Fisher Towers near Moab, UT, USA on 28 October, 2014.
 Michael Clark/Red Bull Content Pool

Extreme sports athlete and expert slackliner Andy Lewis has had his fair share of thrills. He’s jumped, climbed, and slacklined all around the world, including during the Super Bowl halftime show with Madonna in 2012. Recently, he spent some time at Arches National Park to pull off another incredible feat.

After going on a 2.5 mile hike and rappelling 150 feet, Lewis slid down a crack before base jumping and parachuting the rest of the way down. Naturally, he caught it all on his GoPro.

Here’s a look at the base jump, plus an alternate angle:

 

Delays for the boys and girls ;D #slacklife #basejumpmoab @rileysfit @silentstudiodesign rob @ataircanopies @blacksheeprigging

