Extreme sports athlete and expert slackliner Andy Lewis has had his fair share of thrills. He’s jumped, climbed, and slacklined all around the world, including during the Super Bowl halftime show with Madonna in 2012. Recently, he spent some time at Arches National Park to pull off another incredible feat.

After going on a 2.5 mile hike and rappelling 150 feet, Lewis slid down a crack before base jumping and parachuting the rest of the way down. Naturally, he caught it all on his GoPro.

Here’s a look at the base jump, plus an alternate angle:

Looking for some more adventure videos? Check these out: