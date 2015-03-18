32 Sessions #2 – Airton Onshore SUP from Dany | 32 Cabo Verde on Vimeo.

Airton Cozzolino Lopes SUP Circus

Airton Cozzolino Lopes was born on the island of Sal in Cape Verde. Don’t know where that is? We don’t blame you. It’s a small smattering of islands off the west coast of Africa that gets blasted by Atlantic tradewinds. Cozzolino Lopes grew up surfing and kitesurfing in those choppy seas and also dabbles in standup paddling. And by dabbles we mean absolutely rips, even in less-than-ideal conditions like those presented in this video. If he decides to focus on more SUP events in the future (we’ve seen him at a few and he’s impressive in person), he’ll be a threat for sure.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

