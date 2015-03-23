



Alameda SUP: Urban Paddle Guide

Welcome to the 2015 Urban Paddle Guide presented by SUP ATX! Our mission is simple: build the best online resource for padding in towns and cities across the United States. Every urban area has unique places to paddle and we want your help finding out where those are! Enter your town in the Urban Paddle Guide now by sending us a picture(s), a brief description (no more than 350 words), then telling us about shops, restaurants and other resources as part of the entry form.

We’re prepared to reward you mightily. By entering, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a free trip to Southern California for the 2015 SUP Awards and the Rainbow Sandals Battle of the Paddle, as well a brand new Lahui Kai board and paddle from SUP ATX.

Enter the Urban Paddle Guide presented by SUP ATX.

Alameda, California

Alameda is a small charming town located on an island in the San Francisco bay. You can launch from the sandy beach anywhere along the entire south side of the island as well as 4 additional launch sites around the island with proper docks and ramps.

The entire southern side of Alameda is filled with people enjoying the picturesque Crown Memorial Beach. The waters here open up to the entire southern part of the San Francisco Bay with vast expanses of water looking towards the San Mateo Hills, Silicon Valley and Peninsula cities. The eastern end of the island brings you around San Leandro Bay and past the Elsie Roemer Bird Sanctuary where is it not uncommon to see a flock of several hundred shorebirds harmoniously dart and dash together in the air just a few meters in front of you, an amazing and unforgettable site that local paddlers get to enjoy regularly! The scenery changes once again as you paddle along the north side of the island through the Alameda/Oakland estuary. Here you will get a very unique industrial experience as you paddle underneath three bridges, have the option to paddle around Coast Guard Island, cruise by the vibrant Jack London Square and past huge cranes and container ships docked at the Port of Oakland. The west end of the island is yet another treat with sweeping panoramic views the Bay Bridge, Treasure Island and the beautiful San Francisco skyline. The west end is also home to a large population of friendly harbor seals which will poke out of the water from a safe distance to say hi when they are not laying out and getting some sun on an old dock by the USS Hornet Museum, which is a decommissioned US Aircraft carrier that you can also paddle right up to! A complete circumnavigation of the island is 17 miles and is an amazing long paddle where you will truly see it all!

Shops: Boardsports School & Shop and California Canoe & Kayak.

Eats: Brotzeit Lokal, Qunn’s Lighthouse, Jack London Square, Pasta Pelican, Faction Brewing.



Contributed by reader Allen Yip

Enter the Urban Paddle Guide, presented by SUP ATX.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!