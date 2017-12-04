Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone have baby boy

Over the weekend, one of surfing’s power couples welcomed a new life into this world: Pro surfer Alana Blanchard gave birth to her and fellow pro surfer Jack Freestone’s baby boy.

Banks Harvey Freestone was born Saturday evening at their home in Hawaii, weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds 9 ounces.

The couple were given much adulation and congratulations on growing their family a bit bigger by many throughout the surf world, fans and friends. An outpouring of happiness and love is certainly present for the couple.

Freestone, currently on the Championship Tour, will be competing at the upcoming Billabong Pipe Masters on the North Shore of Oahu. Perhaps Banks will be making his public appearances amidst the sand at Pipeline soon enough to cheer on Dad.

